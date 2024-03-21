Arkansas State men’s head basketball head coach Bryan Hodgson has received a contract extension that runs through March 21, 2029.

Hodgson will receive a $65,000 increase in his salary, bumping him to $450,000 per year from $385,000 per year.

Additionally, his buyouts have also increased:

2024-25: $900,000 (up $150,000)

2025-26: $450,000 (up $150,000)

2026-27: $225,000 (up $25,000)

2027-28: $200,000

2028-29: $50,000

Arkansas State Director of Athletics Jeff Purinton announced the extension on Thursday.

“The growth of our men's basketball program in only one year under Bryan's leadership has been remarkable," said Purinton. "Not only did we very quickly see significant competitive improvement in our program itself, but Bryan's positive engagement with our community combined with the success our team has enjoyed this year has reenergized our fan base. I appreciate our chancellor, Dr. (Todd) Shields, interim president, Dr. (Robin) Myers, and Board of Trustees for their support during this process.”

Purinton said year one results are what led to the extension.

"When you look at how we're finishing the year – making it to the Sun Belt Tournament championship game, winning 10 of our last 13 games and now playing in the postseason for the first time since 1999 – those are things it's easy to point to and say 'we're on the right path,” said Purinton. “It's when you also take into account some of the other things, like the difficult schedule we played, or how we overcame adversity with injuries or the way we've managed recruiting, that you become even more excited about the future of our program under Bryan's direction."

Hodgson's original contract was set to expire on March 31, 2028. His first season at the helm saw him lead A-State to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship game and to postseason play for the first time since 2007 and 1999, respectively.

"It's an honor to be the head men's basketball coach here at Arkansas State – I'm extremely proud of this program and our players, coaches, community and fan base," said Hodgson. "I want to thank Jeff (Purinton) and Dr. (Todd) Shields for their leadership, support and confidence in me and our staff. The accomplishments we've attained this season are a testament to our players and the culture they've helped create. We're still working hard to finish the year strong at the CBI, but look forward to the bright future of our program as we build on our success."

With the Red Wolves set to compete in the Ro College Basketball Invitational beginning this Saturday, Hodgson is one of just four Division-I head coaches this season to lead their team to the postseason in their first year as a head coach. He is also one of just five first-year head coaches this year to take their team to the championship game of a conference tournament. The Joe B. Hall Award is presented annually to the top rookie, first-year head coach in Division I.

Not only did Hodgson become the first head coach in his initial season to lead a team to the Sun Belt Tournament finals since 2019, and just the third since 2015, he did so after the Red Wolves were picked to finish ninth in the SBC's annual preseason coaches poll. Despite facing a tough non-conference schedule and multiple injuries throughout the season, the Red Wolves finished fourth in the league standings – the program's highest seed since 2014.

Under his watch, A-State reached the highest NET and KenPom rankings since the 2016-17 season while shattering multiple offensive program records that include offensive efficiency, scoring, field goals made and attempted and 3-pointers made and attempted.

Holding 18 victories this season, the program's most against Division I opponents since 2016-17, Arkansas State played its first nationally-televised home game since 1997 and knocked off Louisville on the road for its first win over a Power-5 conference opponent since 2014.