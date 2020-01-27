Arkansas State will begin spring football on February 17, which puts this year's spring practices at an earlier point in the year than we have previously seen.

Head coach Blake Anderson spoke with RedWolfReport.com on Monday to discuss this year's spring schedule, to take a final look at the 2019 season, to give his thoughts on the quarterback battle expected this spring, and more.

