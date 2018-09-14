CLICK HERE TO GET ACCESS TO REDWOLFREPORT.COM FREE FOR 60 DAYS!!! Arkansas State goes on the road for the second week in a row to take on a salty Tulsa team who gave Texas all they wanted and then some. This is a game across Group of Five conference lines that the Red Wolves hope to win. Today we go Behind Enemy Lines with InsideTulsaSports.com publisher Chris Harmon to get a look at the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa quarterback Luke Skipper Associated Press

1: What did Tulsa learn from their game against Texas that can help them in the future?

In listening to Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery and the players, it’s clear that they feel like they let one slip away against Texas. The first half was rough, throwing an interception on the first play, missing three field goals and dropping passes in the end zone, and then going down 21-0 at halftime. Tulsa showed grit and resilience in battling back in the second half against a traditional P5 power on the road, giving themselves a chance at victory. Through two games, Tulsa’s defense is clearly improved over last season. They manhandled the Texas offense in the third quarter, and they have allowed only 5-of-22 conversions on third down. It seems clear that the team gained quite a bit of confidence, despite the loss, which should be very valuable through the remainder of the season.

2: Who are the key players on offense?

Quarterback Luke Skipper has been calm and confident in the pocket, and he’s made several plays with his feet when things break down. TU has struggled at times with dropped passes, but they have talent and speed in the receiving corps, including sophomore Keylon Stokes, who has a knack for making big plays. Running back Shamari Brooks will get plenty of opportunities, as will his backup Corey Taylor. Brooks is a patient runner that plays much bigger than his size.

3: Who are the key players on defense?

Defensive end Trevis Gipson and outside linebacker Diamon Cannon have both been extremely active through the first two games, although middle linebacker Cooper Edmiston leads the team in tackles with 14. Gipson has 11 stops, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble, while Cannon has 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass breakups and a sack. TU has solid depth in the defensive backfield, with returning starters across the board. Cornerback Akayleb Evans was named to the Pro Football Focus National Team of the Week after breaking up two passes against Texas.

4: What must Tulsa do to defeat Arkansas State?

Tulsa’s offense needs to be more consistent and put a complete game together. They started off well against Central Arkansas and then finished well in the fourth quarter, but a lull in the middle two quarters allowed UCA to stay in the game and take a late lead. At Texas, the offense didn’t really get rolling until the second half, although they did move the ball in the first half. When they show consistency, TU can put up points in a hurry. Defensively, the Hurricane just needs to keep doing what they do. Working out of a flexible 3-3-5 formation, Tulsa has been able to put pressure on the quarterback, especially on third down, and they have been steady against the run.

5: How do you see the game turning out at the end of the day?

There’s a feeling around the Tulsa program that the squad is on the cusp of breaking through, and this game feels critical in determining the trajectory of the Hurricane’s season. If the defense continues to progress as it has, and the offense is more consistent, I’d expect a TU victory. However, if the Red Wolves get on a roll offensively and Tulsa’s offense struggles in the red zone, then I’d see it as a toss-up. CLICK HERE TO GET ACCESS TO REDWOLFREPORT.COM FREE FOR 60 DAYS!!!

REDWOLFREPORT.COM BUSINESS PARTNERS