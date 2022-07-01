Balado adds Julian Lual and Omar El-Sheikh to 2022-23 signing class

Arkansas State men’s basketball head coach Mike Balado announced Friday that McCook Community College standout Julian Lual and Assumption College transfer Omar El-Sheikh have joined the Red Wolves ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Lual played in 30 games for McCook in 2021-22 and averaged 14.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He shot 43 percent from the floor and 33 percent beyond the arc while finishing with a double-double in 15 outings. He had double figures in 25 of 30 games played, including a high of 31 points against North Central Missouri College. As a freshman at McCook CC, Lual started all 25 games averaging 10.1 points and 6.1 rebounds, while shooting 45 percent from the field. He poured in 24 points as MCC defeated top-seeded Laramie County CC in the Region IX Tournament. Lual, a Calgary, Alberta native, prepped at Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Fla. “Julian is a special young man,” Balado said. “He is a versatile, athletic forward that can play multiple positions. He brings more length and versatility to our team. I believe he can also be one of the best defenders in our league. He has the ability to score at all three levels which will make him a huge asset to our program.”