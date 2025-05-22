Advertisement
Published May 22, 2025
Athlon Sports ranks Butch Jones as fourth best coach in the SBC
circle avatar
Luke Matheson  •  RedWolfReport
Publisher
Twitter
@LukeMatheson

Athlon Sports has ranked Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones as the fourth best coach in the Sun Belt Conference for 2025.

In the rankings released earlier this week Athlon Sports said the following about Jones:

Advertisement
Arkansas State has increased its win total every year in Jones’ tenure after a 2-10 debut in ‘21. After three wins in ‘22, the Red Wolves finished 6-7 the following year and went 8-5 last season. Included in the eight victories in ‘24 was the program’s first bowl win since ‘19. Counting previous stints at Central Michigan, Cincinnati, and Tennessee, Jones is 103-85 overall as a head coach at the FBS level.
Athlon Sports

Texas State’s GJ Kinne, James Madison’s Bob Chesney, and Southern Miss’ Charles Huff are all ranked just ahead of Jones.

The Red Wolves will kick off the 2025 season on August 30 when SEMO rolls into town for a showdown against the Red Wolves inside of Centennial Bank Stadium.

Click Here to view the full rankings.

Advertisement