Athlon Sports ranks Butch Jones as fourth best coach in the SBC

(Photo by Justin Manning)

Athlon Sports has ranked Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones as the fourth best coach in the Sun Belt Conference for 2025. In the rankings released earlier this week Athlon Sports said the following about Jones:

Arkansas State has increased its win total every year in Jones’ tenure after a 2-10 debut in ‘21. After three wins in ‘22, the Red Wolves finished 6-7 the following year and went 8-5 last season. Included in the eight victories in ‘24 was the program’s first bowl win since ‘19. Counting previous stints at Central Michigan, Cincinnati, and Tennessee, Jones is 103-85 overall as a head coach at the FBS level. Athlon Sports