Athlon Sports ranks Butch Jones as fourth best coach in the SBC

Athlon Sports has ranked Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones as the fourth best coach in the Sun Belt Conference for 2025.
In the rankings released earlier this week Athlon Sports said the following about Jones:
Texas State’s GJ Kinne, James Madison’s Bob Chesney, and Southern Miss’ Charles Huff are all ranked just ahead of Jones.
The Red Wolves will kick off the 2025 season on August 30 when SEMO rolls into town for a showdown against the Red Wolves inside of Centennial Bank Stadium.
Click Here to view the full rankings.