Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones has released the Week Five Depth Chart as the Red Wolves prepare to travel to take on UMASS this Saturday.

ONE THING TO NOTE: Butch Jones has officially moved Jaylen Raynor into the QB1 position. Jaxon Dailey is listed as QB2, while J.T. Shrout is now listed as QB3.

