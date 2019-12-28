Freed-Hardeman vs. Arkansas State (9-3)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas State Red Wolves will be taking on the Lions of NAIA member Freed-Hardeman. Arkansas State is coming off a 62-59 win on the road against Louisiana-Monroe in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Canberk Kus has averaged 12.3 points and 5.4 rebounds this year for Arkansas State. Caleb Fields is also a big contributor, with 11 points per game.

CLUTCH CANBERK: Through 12 games, Arkansas State’s Canberk Kus has connected on 38.9 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State went 4-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Red Wolves offense put up 71.2 points per contest across those 11 contests.