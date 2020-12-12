A double-double by Norchad Omier and a strong night shooting on Friday night led Arkansas State to an 81-69 victory over in-state foe Central Baptist at First National Bank Arena.

Omier notched his third consecutive double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the pack, as A-State (2-4) shot 55.8 percent from the field (29-52).

Two other players scored in double figures for the Red Wolves on Friday, with Caleb Fields tallying 15 points and Marquis Eaton notching 14. Keyon Wesley just missed a double-double, recording nine points and eight boards.

Starting with a layup by Omier to open the contest, A-State mounted to an early 11-2 in the game and never trailed. The Red Wolves led by as much as 15 in the first half after a late layup by Tim Holland, Jr., and took a 42-29 lead into the locker room at halftime.

CBC surged back early in the second half, cutting A-State’s lead down to eight at 50-42 with under 14 minutes remaining, but a 7-0 run by the Red Wolves made it 57-42 with over 10 minutes left. A-State continued to increase its lead, leading by 17 at 64-47 with 8:42 left after a three-point play by Fields.

A three by Eaton gave A-State its biggest lead of the night, up 67-47 with 7:46 left. The Mustangs managed to cut the deficit down to 12, where it would finish with the Red Wolves taking an 81-69 victory.

A-State returns to action Wednesday, Dec. 16, traveling to Nacogdoches, Texas, to face Stephen F. Austin.