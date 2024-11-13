Arkansas State signs three for 2025-26 roster

Arkansas State men's basketball head coach Bryan Hodgson announced the signing of three high-level high school players for the 2025-26 roster.

Forward Onyx Nnani and guards Adriel Nyorha and Chris Davis Jr. signed with the program on the first day of the signing period. Onyx Nnani, a four-star forward and one of the top players in Pennsylvania, is rated as high as No. 173 by national recruiting services.

He is regarded as a top-30 player at his position and No. 5 overall in Pennsylvania.

Hodgson expressed excitement about Nnani joining the program, highlighting his skillset, versatility, and character. Nnani is entering his senior season at The Phelps School in Malvern, Pa., and was a second-team all-state performer last season after averaging 14 points and eight rebounds.

“We are beyond excited and fortunate to have a player of Onyx’s caliber join our program,” Hodgson said. “Onyx was recruited at the highest level of college basketball and brings a skillset and versatility, combined with great size and length to have an immediate impact on our program. Onyx and his family are some of the best people I’ve ever been around, and will immediately contribute to the culture of this university and community.”

His offers included several Power-4 programs such as Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, and Washington.

Adriel Nyorha is a three-star guard rated as high as No. 132 nationally and is entering his senior season at Winston-Salem Christian School in North Carolina.

Hodgson expressed enthusiasm about adding Nyorha to the team, noting his elite combo-guard skills and high-major player attributes.

“We are thrilled to add Adriel Nyorha to the Red Wolves family,” Hodgson said. “Adriel is an elite combo-guard with the size and skillset of a high-major player. We were thrilled that he chose Arkansas State over several power-conference programs because we fell in love with his game last spring and summer during the evaluation periods. Adriel is the type of guard that can come in here and make an immediate impact as a freshman on and off the court.”

Nyorha, a 6-5 native of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, is rated as the seventh-best player in North Carolina. He played for Canada Top Flight Academy in Ottawa and chose the Red Wolves over offers from Arizona State, DePaul, George Mason, and others.

Chris Davis Jr. is a high-scoring guard who led Wisconsin in scoring as a junior last season, averaging 40.8 points per contest at Sun Prairie West.

Hodgson highlighted Davis Jr.'s scoring ability and athleticism as a perfect fit for the team's playing style.

“We are excited to add Chris Davis Jr. to the Pack,” Hodgson said. “Chris is one of the most elite scorers in all of high school basketball after averaging over 40 points per game last year in the state of Wisconsin. Chris’ size, scoring ability and athleticism make him a perfect fit for the way we play here at both ends and adds some much-needed depth to our backcourt.”

Entering his senior season at Sun Prairie East High School, Davis Jr. has a career-high scoring total of 61 points in a game and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career. His 980 total points scored in 2023-24 ranks as the seventh most all-time in a single season in Wisconsin high school basketball history.