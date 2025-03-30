Arkansas State names Ryan Pannone as head basketball coach

UPDATE: PANNONE NAMED ARKANSAS STATE HEAD BASKETBALL COACH

Arkansas State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton announced Sunday that Ryan Pannone, who has gained a reputation over the course of his 23-year career as one of the nation’s top offensive minds and player-development coaches, has been named the Red Wolves’ 18th all-time head men’s basketball coach.

A 2025 selection to Silver Waves Media’s prestigious Elite 75 Future Head Coach Power Lunch, Pannone (pronounced Puh-Known) comes to A-State after most recently spending the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Alabama. The Crimson Tide boasted the nation’s highest scoring average both years as Pannone helped lead the program to Final Four and Elite Eight appearances in the NCAA Tournament in 2023-24 and 2024-25, respectively. However, his path to Jonesboro also went through six different countries, including the United States, China, Germany, Israel, Korea and Slovakia.

“We conducted a thorough national search for our next head men’s basketball coach and had an outstanding pool of candidates,” said Purinton. “Coach Pannone is highly respected for his work as a coach at all levels, and during the search process it became clear that he was a great fit for our program. Our System President Dr. Brendan Kelly, Chancellor Dr. Todd Shields and I were completely aligned that he is the right person at the right time to lead our men’s basketball program into the future.

“Coach Pannone has achieved success both nationally and internationally, running high-tempo offenses in systems that emphasize player development. He is well-known as an elite basketball tactician and great recruiter with the ability to get the very best out of his players. He truly cares about the young men he coaches, placing a priority on their success both on and off the court.”

An introductory press conference open to the public will be held soon on a date to be announced at a later time. The press conference will take place in the Centennial Bank Athletics Operations Center, located in the north end zone of Centennial Bank Stadium, and be streamed live on the Arkansas State Athletics Facebook page (/AStateRedWolves). The press conference will also be carried lived on the Ticket Radio Network (95.3 FM, 96.9 FM and 970 AM in Jonesboro) and through the EAB Media app.

Pannone owns a wealth of experience at numerous levels, including NCAA Division I, NBA, G-League, various professional leagues overseas, junior college, high school and AAU. He has claimed 204 career wins in nine years as a head coach, including stops with the G-League’s Erie BayHawks and Birmingham Squadron and the Slovak Basketball League’s BC Prievidza.

His background includes 18 years of coaching players with NBA experience. He has coached 82 total NBA players and 46 players selected in the First Round of the NBA Draft, including 30 Lottery picks.

“I am excited and honored to be the head men’s basketball coach at Arkansas State University, and I want to thank Jeff Purinton, Dr. Todd Shields, Dr. Brendan Kelly and the ASU Board of Trustees for this opportunity,” Pannone said. “My family and I are looking forward to being part of the Jonesboro community, which shows outstanding support and love for the university and its athletics programs. I would not be in this position without the support of my wonderful wife, Sarah, who has always been a great source of encouragement while following me all over the world and making many sacrifices during this journey.

“The A-State basketball brand is on the rise amid great momentum, and that is a testament to the amazing job Bryan Hodgson, his staff and the players have done the last two years. They built a strong foundation, and I’m fortunate to be stepping into a fantastic situation – we’re in a great place to continue elevating this program together. Our staff and players will be committed to working extremely hard to put a fun and winning product on the floor while representing our community in a first-class manner.

“I also want to thank everyone associated with the University of Alabama, including head coach Nate Oats, Athletics Director Greg Byrne, the coaching staff and the players, for a wonderful two years in Tuscaloosa.”

Serving as Alabama’s offensive coordinator under head coach Nate Oats, Pannone orchestrated the country’s most explosive offenses the last two seasons. The Crimson Tide averaged over 90 points per game both of his years in Tuscaloosa, including a school-record 90.7 average in 2024-25. Alabama made an NCAA Tournament-record 25 three pointers in its Sweet 16 victory over BYU.

The Crimson Tide eclipsed 100 points in 17 contests during Pannone’s time with the program, including an SEC-record nine games this year. Alabama also led the nation in offensive tempo each of the last two years while posting a combined 53-21 record.

“Coach Pannone is not only an outstanding basketball coach, but a man of great integrity and high character who cares deeply about his student-athletes,” said A-State Chancellor Dr. Todd Shields. “He is a proven winner, as well as an outstanding communicator who will connect with his players and our community on a very authentic level. We couldn’t be more excited to announce him as our new head men’s basketball coach.”

Pannone spent the season prior to his arrival at Alabama as an assistant coach for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, helping lead the squad to 42 victories and a Play-In Tournament berth.

He served as head coach of both the Erie BayHawks and Birmingham Squadron as part of the NBA’s G-League from 2019-22. His squads made back-to-back playoff appearances his last two seasons and had 11 combined NBA call-ups.

Pannone was also on the BayHawks coaching staff as an assistant during their 2014-15 campaign, but spent a season before that and the four years after coaching internationally.

His first overseas coaching opportunity came in 2013-14 as an assistant with the Guangzhou Long Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association. His next international coaching job came with the Hanau (Germany) White Wings, also as an assistant in 2015-16.

The 2016-17 season saw Pannone work as an assistant coach with Hapoel Jerusalem, helping the team appear in the Final Four of the EuroCup and claim the Israel Winner League Championship. He then spent the following year as head coach for a BC Prievidza (Slovakia) team that led its league in defense, opponent points per game, rebounding and three-point field goals made and attempted.

Pannone returned to Hapoel Jerusalem as an assistant coach for the 2018-19 season, when the squad led the Champions League in points, assists and rebounds. He also worked remotely as an advanced scout and video coordinator for the Angola National Team in 2019.

“I am thrilled to have Coach Pannone join our team and community,” said ASU System President Dr. Brendan Kelly. “Our efforts to continue to elevate depend on us attracting great talent and excellent leaders. Coach Pannone embodies both of those descriptors.”

Pannone began his coaching career in 2003 while working on his undergraduate degree at the University of South Florida, taking an assistant position at Oldsmar (Fla.) Christian School. He was elevated to head coach three years later in 2006 and served in that role until 2011, posting a 131-42 record that included wins over three USA Today nationally-ranked teams.

Following his time at Oldsmar Christian, and one year before he joined the Guangzhou Long Lions, Pannone spent the 2011-12 campaign as an assistant coach at Wallace State (Ala.) Junior College. His lone season in Hanceville saw the Lions win the Region XXII Championship and Alabama State Championship. They were one of 16 teams in the country to qualify for the JUNCO National Tournament.

In addition to his numerous coaching stops from 2006-19, Pannone worked at the Pro Training Center as its NBA Director. During that time, he oversaw the development of over 50 NBA players, 33 First-Round NBA Draft selections and 22 Lottery picks.

The Clearwater, Fla., native earned his bachelor’s degree in general studies with a concentration of public health from the University of South Florida in 2011. While working on his degree, he was a student manager for the men’s basketball program under Robert McCullum in 2006-07.

Pannone and his wife, Dr. Sarah Pannone, have three children -- Raylan (7), Dahlia (5), Trajan (3).

RYAN PANNONE FILE

Coaching Experience

2023-25 | Alabama, Assistant Coach

2022-23 | New Orleans Pelicans, Assistant Coach

2019-22 | Erie BayHawks & Birmingham Squadron, Head Coach

2019 | Angola National Team, Advanced Scout & Video Coordinator

2006-19 | Pro Training Center, NBA Director

2018-19 | Hapoel Jerusalem, Assistant Coach

2017-18 | BC Prievidza, Head Coach

2016-17 | Hapoel Jerusalem, Assistant Coach

2015-16 | Hanau White Wings, Assistant Coach

2014-15 | Erie BayHawks, Assistant Coach

2012-13 | Guangzhou Long Lions, Assistant Coach

2012 | Wallace State Community College, Assistant Coach

2003-11 | Oldsmar Christian School, Head Coach (2006-11) & Assistant Coach (2003-06)

Summer Experience

2021 & 2022 | NBA Draft Combine & G-League Elite Camp, Coach

2019 & 2021 | NBA Summer League, New Orleans Pelicans Assistant Coach

2017 | NBA Basketball Without Borders Camp, Tel Aviv (Israel) Assistant Coach

2015-17 | Korean Basketball League, LG Sakers Director of Player Development

2013 | NBA Summer League, Memphis Grizzlies Assistant Coach

By the Numbers

1 Final Four appearance

1 Elite Eight appearance

3 different continents of pro basketball coaching experience

5 years of international coaching experience

6th best record in the NBA’s G-League during last two seasons (2020-22)

9 years of head coaching experience

17 total 100-point games the last two seasons combined

18 years of coaching players with NBA experience

22 years of coaching experience

30 NBA Lottery picks coached

46 first-round NBA Draft selections coached

75.2 KenPom offensive tempo ranked 1st in the nation (2024-25)

82 NBA players coached

126.0 KenPom Offensive Efficiency ranked 2nd in the nation (2023-24)

126.8 KenPom Offensive Efficiency ranked 4th in the nation (2024-25)

204 wins as a head coach

Pannone’s Coaching Pillars

Accountability

Organization

Servanthood

Inspiration

Loyalty

Unity

Love

What They’re Saying

“Ryan Pannone is a great hire for Arkansas State. He has an elite basketball IQ and pairs that with a relentless work ethic that gives him the ability to be a great teacher and developer of talent. Ryan possesses one of the elite offensive minds in basketball, creating a system for his players to thrive in as Alabama led the nation in scoring during his two years in Tuscaloosa. His experience in the NBA, overseas and in college basketball has prepared him for the job. He will be a great fit in Jonesboro.

Nate Oats, Alabama Head Coach

“Ryan has one of the brightest basketball minds in the business. His knowledge, work ethic, passion and experience far outweighs his years. He will have tremendous success at Arkansas State!”

Scott Drew, Baylor Head Coach

“Ryan Pannone is one of the top basketball minds in the game. Many of us in the profession have sought him out for ideas. No one studies the game more than Ryan. And if you’re a player, you’ll get a chance to play for a guy who has coached the game at every level. He can help you get where you want to go.”

Stan Van Gundy, current NBA and college basketball commentator and former NBA head coach





“Ryan Pannone is one of, if not the smartest, hardest working coaches I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with. He’s got a devotion for players and a passion for the game, and it shows immensely through his creativity with X’s and O’s and player development. He’s a leader and a competitor and an elite level head coach. Any program would be fortunate to have him serving in any capacity.

Bryson Graham, New Orleans Pelicans General Manager

“I am incredibly happy for this next opportunity for Ryan. He has a tremendous passion for the game of basketball and teaching it to his players. Every time we speak he is about to watch film or has just finished watching film. He is always studying how he can improve as a coach and different ways for his players and teams to get better. Arkansas State is in great hands with Ryan.”

Trajan Langdon, Detroit Pistons President of Basketball Operations