Arkansas State's Izaiyah Nelson Named USBWA National Player of the Week

Arkansas State's Izaiyah Nelson has been named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s Oscar Robertson Trophy National Player of the Week list. The USBWA, in conjunction with the Oscar Robertson Trophy, now highlights five national Division I players weekly.

Nelson shares this week's honors with Silas Demary Jr. (Georgia), Eric Dixon (Villanova), Jeff Planutis (Mercyhurst), and Cooper Schwieger (Valparaiso).

This marks the second time a player from Arkansas State has received this honor this season, following Taryn Todd in December.

Nelson's outstanding play was pivotal in Arkansas State's recent victories, securing the team's first Sun Belt regular-season title since 1998. In the win against Louisiana, Nelson scored 30 points and secured 21 rebounds, becoming one of only ten Division I players in the last decade to achieve such numbers in a single game, and notably, the only one to do so in under 30 minutes.

He followed this performance with 13 points and 19 rebounds against ULM, maintaining his impressive form with a series of double-doubles.

As Arkansas State enters the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Nelson continues to be a key player, averaging 18.2 points, 17.4 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks over his last five games.

The Red Wolves will play in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, inside the Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla.