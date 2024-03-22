Arkansas State Red Wolf basketball fans got more good news on Friday when Blytheville, Arkansas native and Rivals 4 Star Forward Rashaud Marshall announced he is transferring to Arkansas State from Ole Miss.

Marshall originally signed with Ole Miss out of high school, playing 19 games this past season, where he totaled 26 points, 6 assists, 2 blocked shots and 2 steals. He scored a season-high nine points in his second career game against Eastern Washington, where he played for 16 minutes.

His best performance against an SEC opponent was against the Auburn Tigers, where he had 5 points and 2 rebounds.

Marshall will join an Arkansas State basketball team that is much improved in just one year under head coach Bryan Hodgson. Hodgson received a contract extension that was announced Thursday after leading the Red Wolves to a runner up finish in the Sun Belt Conference tournament, and to the postseason for the first time since 1999.

Hodgson's contract extension will run through March 21, 2029, and he will receive a $65,000 increase in his salary, bumping him to $450,000 per year from $385,000 per year.

Additionally, his buyouts have also increased:

2024-25: $900,000 (up $150,000)

2025-26: $450,000 (up $150,000)

2026-27: $225,000 (up $25,000)

2027-28: $200,000

2028-29: $50,000