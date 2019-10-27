Arkansas State Football: Red Wolves down Texas State 38-14

The defense stepped up big for the Red Wolves on the first drive of the game by Texas State by forcing a turnover on downs on fourth-and-goal from the one. The offense answered with an 18-play, 99-yard drive that was capped off by a 13-yard touchdown pass from Layne Hatcher to Omar Bayless with 5:01 left in the first quarter. The drive lasted 7:22 for the Red Wolves.

Arkansas State (4-4, 2-2 SBC) saw production from all three phases of the game Saturday night in a 38-14 victory over Texas State (2-5, 1-2).

Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson was pleased with the effort of his defense and offense on the first drives of the game.

“I thought we came out with a great deal of energy to get the stop and then go 99 yards in 18,” said Anderson. “We were frustrated with the second quarter and I thought our energy level was down both on the field and on the sideline. We challenged them at halftime and came out in the third quarter and responded well. We played very well in all three phases and you could see guys out there enjoying playing tonight.”

Texas State fumbled the ball away to Arkansas State on the next drive. The Red Wolves were not able to put it in the end zone, but Blake Grupe connected on a 20-yard field goal with 14:53 left in the second quarter to give the Red Wolves a 10-0 advantage.

Arkansas State’s next score came after an eight play, 64-yard drive that was capped off by a seven-yard run by Jamal Jones with 9:22 remaining until halftime to put the Red Wolves up 17-0.

Texas State was able to score 14-unanswerd points at the end of the second quarter, starting with a two-yard run by Caleb Twyford with 7:06 remaining in the half to make it 17-7. The Bobcats pulled within a touchdown with 1:58 left in the first half on a six-yard pass from Tyler Vitt to Hutch White to make it 17-14.

Arkansas State came out of the locker room to completely dominate the third quarter, beginning with a 13-yard touchdown run by Marcel Murray with 10:31 to play in the quarter to put Arkansas State up 24-14 following a blocked punt by Omar Bayless.

The A-State defense held strong on the Bobcat’s next drive, forcing a punt deep in Bobcat territory. B.J. Edmonds returned the punt 34-yards to the Bobcat 16, which allowed Marcel Murray hit pay dirt on the next play to help the Red Wolves extend to a 31-14 lead.

The defense continued to come up big for the Red Wolves in the third quarter as cornerback Nathan Page picked off two passes to put an end to key drives by the Bobcats.

The Red Wolves scored the final points of the game on a two-yard pass from Hatcher to Bayless with 9:48 remaining in the game. The touchdown capped off a 13-play, 66-yard drive. The score also gave Omar Bayless the Arkansas State record for single-season touchdown receptions, and ties him for the most touchdown receptions in a single season for the Sun Belt Conference.

“I have to thank the team,” said Bayless. “I couldn’t do it without them. The offensive line did a good job tonight, and Hatcher got the ball to me. I appreciate the coaches calling the plays and putting me into positions to make plays. It’s a blessing.”



