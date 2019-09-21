Arkansas State Football: Red Wolves Down Salukis 41-28
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Arkansas State Red Wolves football team beat the Southern Illinois Salukis 41-28 Saturday night at Centennial Bank Stadium. Now, the Red Wolves will move on to their 2019 Sun Belt slate.The Red...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news