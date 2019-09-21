News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-21 23:27:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Arkansas State Football: Merritt, Bradley-King, and Page postgame

Luke Matheson • RedWolfReport
@LukeMatheson
Publisher

Arkansas State defeated Southern Illinois 41-28 Saturday night at Centennial Bank Stadium. Wide receiver Kirt Merritt, defensive end William Bradley-King and defensive back Nathan Page gave their thoughts on the win following the game.

REDWOLFREPORT.COM BUSINESS PARTNERS

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Email LDMatheson@Gmail.com for information on becoming a business partner with RedWolfReport.com!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE REDWOLFREPORT.COM MOBILE APP.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: @LUKEMATHESON - @REDWOLFREPORT -@CHASEGAGE1

Keep checking back with RedWolfReport.com all of your Red Wolf athletic and recruiting news!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}