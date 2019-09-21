Arkansas State Football: Merritt, Bradley-King, and Page postgame
Arkansas State defeated Southern Illinois 41-28 Saturday night at Centennial Bank Stadium. Wide receiver Kirt Merritt, defensive end William Bradley-King and defensive back Nathan Page gave their thoughts on the win following the game.
