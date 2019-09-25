Arkansas State quarterback Logan Bonner is done for the year with a thumb injury to his throwing hand. Obviously, this is a huge blow for the Red Wolves, as Bonner threw for over 1000 yards and 10 touchdowns through 4 games with just a single interception. He completed his passes at a 60% rate and looked calm and confident in all situations on the field. I know I speak for Luke as well when I say that the RedWolfReport.com team wishes nothing but the best for Bonner during his recovery and can't wait to see him healthy again.

Logan Bonner had season-ending surgery Wednesday. (Justin Manning)

All that being said, this is football, and it's next-man-up. That will most likely be freshman QB Layne Hatcher. Hatcher is one of the most prolific quarterbacks in Arkansas HS history and spent a year under Nick Saban at Alabama. On paper, he's got what it takes to be a solid D1 quarterback at the Sun Belt level. However, he's never really seen any playing time. He got one drive against Georgia and looked solid until he threw an interception in the end zone. Of course, Bonner had very little playing time before this season, but he did have the benefit of three years in the system.

Layne Hatcher will get the start against Troy. (Chase Gage - RedWolfReport.com)

Hatcher joined the team after Spring Football and has virtually no on-field experience, and will now be making his first start on the road at Troy. Not an ideal environment, but a harsh reality instead. I believe Hatcher has what it takes to keep the Red Wolves afloat this season, and could very well keep the team competitive through conference play. He adds a new dimension to the offense as a dual-threat guy, and he's got more than enough weapons to get the ball to on the outside. Blake Anderson said the team believes Hatcher is ready. “I just think he steps in and he doesn’t look like a guy who’s afraid of the moment," said Anderson. “He’s prepared. He earned the team’s respect over the summer with how he came in and worked. Nobody, even Bonner, didn’t outwork him. (Teammates) believe that the guy’s put in the time. And he looks like a guy that’s ready for the challenge.”



I’ll be back in 2020 to give y’all the summary. #Wolvesup🤘🏼🐺 pic.twitter.com/6DvkVUWn1K — LB (@LoganBaneBonner) September 25, 2019

