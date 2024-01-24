Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones announced Wednesday that Will Windham, a coaching veteran who has been part of five FBS programs, eight bowl games and a College Football Playoff (CFP) appearance, has been named the Red Wolves’ linebackers coach.

Windham comes to A-State after most recently spending the last three seasons (2021-23) as the linebackers coach at South Alabama, but his path to Jonesboro also includes stops at Kent State, Georgia, Penn State and Mississippi State. He has over 15 years of coaching experience at both the high school and collegiate levels in total, with 12 of those spent in the FBS.

“Will has been associated with multiple successful programs, developing a great knowledge of the game and gaining tremendous experience that will be an asset to our football organization,” said Jones. “He is an individual that will enhance our program with his diverse background, ability to teach the game and develop players. We’re excited to welcome Will, his wife Whitney, and their family to our Red Wolves family.”

During his three seasons in Mobile, South Alabama posted 22 victories and played in a pair of bowl games. He coached two All-Sun Belt Conference selections in 2023, when the Jaguars finished 7-6 after claiming a win over Eastern Michigan in the 68 Ventures Bowl.

Under his direction, redshirt senior linebacker Quentin Wilfawn led the team in tackles with 84 stops. He also ranked fifth in the Sun Belt in tackles for loss (TFL) with 16.0 and forced two fumbles, earning second-team all-conference honors. Senior Trey Kiser ended the 2023 campaign with 68 tackles, the third most on the team, and 9.5 TFL to claim honorable-mention recognition.

He was part of South Alabama’s historic 2022 season that saw the team collect a school-record 10 FBS victories and finish 7-1 in Sun Belt action before going on to play in the New Orleans Bowl. Kiser was tabbed All-America that year, while fellow linebacker James Miller led the squad in tackles.

Windham was part of South Alabama’s defensive coaching staff that helped the 2021 team allow the fewest rushing and total yards since the program moved up to the FBS level in 2012. The defensive unit also matched school season records for interceptions (15) and takeaways (25) while recording the second-highest sack total in school history.

“I am really excited to join Coach Jones here in Jonesboro,” said Windham. “It’s an exciting time to be a Red Wolf, and I’m thankful to join this staff and help continue to elevate Arkansas State football.”

The Columbus, Miss., native went to South Alabama after working the previous three seasons at Kent State, where he spent 2018 as the inside linebackers coach before shifting to safeties in 2019. His efforts helped the Golden Flashes to a five-win improvement in 2019 as they would end the year with a 7-6 record after picking up the school’s first-ever bowl victory with a win over Utah State in the Frisco Bowl. Kent State posted another winning season in 2020 with a 3-1 overall mark and 2-1 record against Mid-American Conference opponents.

Prior to Kent State, Windham served as a defensive quality control coach in 2016 and 2017 at Georgia. He was part of a coaching staff that helped lead the Bulldogs in 2017 to 13 victories, the Southeast Conference (SEC) title and a berth in the CFP national championship game. Georgia’s season ended with the team ranked No. 2 in the final AP and Coaches Top 25 polls. His first season at Georgia saw the Bulldogs claim eight victories, including a 31-23 win over TCU in the Liberty Bowl.

Windham spent one season as the defensive line coach at Davidson (2015) after working as a graduate assistant coach at Penn State in 2014, when the Nittany Lions completed a seven-win campaign with a victory over Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Working as a graduate assistant coach at Mississippi State as well, he helped the Bulldogs produce three winning seasons, 22 victories and three bowl-game appearances from 2011-13. The 2011 and 2013 teams concluded their seasons with wins in the Music City Bowl and Liberty Bowl, respectively.

Windham began his coaching career at Saint Stanislaus Prep as an assistant coach from 2009-10. His efforts helped lead the Rocks to a 4A state championship in 2009.

Windham earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Mississippi State University in 2007 and 2012, respectively. He and his wife Whitney, have three children – Tyler (5), Breckyn (3) and Drew (1).

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside the Red Wolf Insider Message Board