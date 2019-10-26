Arkansas State Football: Hatcher, Bayless, Switzer, Page on Texas State win
Arkansas State football quarterback Layne Hatcher, wide receiver Omar Bayless, safety Anthony Switzer, and corner Nathan Page give their thoughts on a 38-14 win over Texas State.
REDWOLFREPORT.COM BUSINESS PARTNERS
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Email LDMatheson@Gmail.com for information on becoming a business partner with RedWolfReport.com!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE REDWOLFREPORT.COM MOBILE APP.
FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: @LUKEMATHESON - @REDWOLFREPORT -@CHASEGAGE1
Keep checking back with RedWolfReport.com all of your Red Wolf athletic and recruiting news!