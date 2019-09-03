Arkansas State Football: Five Takeaways from the SMU Loss
The Arkansas State Red Wolves football team fell just short of victory Saturday night as they suffered a 37-30 loss to fall to 0-1 on the season. Despite the loss, there were several positives to t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news