News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-25 15:57:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Arkansas State Football: First look at the SMU Mustangs

Luke Matheson • RedWolfReport
@LukeMatheson
Publisher

Arkansas State football will kick off the 2019 season Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Centennial Bank Stadium in a G5 showdown against SMU. The game should be a barn burner with both teams looking to get ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}