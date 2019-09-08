Arkansas State Football: Blake Anderson Returns
Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson walked into a team meeting before kickoff against UNLV to officially put an end to his leave of absence after the death of his wife Wendy nearly three weeks ago.
Anderson surprised his team saying "Coach, you got room for one more?" while walking into the meeting being led by Interim Head Coach David Duggan.
See the team reaction below.
👀 Look who walked in‼️#WolvesUp | #NOW pic.twitter.com/YGHmmEY7r7— Arkansas State Football (@AStateFB) September 8, 2019