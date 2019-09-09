Arkansas State Football: Blake Anderson previews Georgia and more
Arkansas State football head coach Blake Anderson spoke Monday morning about Saturday's game against Georgia, gave thoughts on Logan Bonner and Omar Bayless, and spoke about the job David Duggan did while filling in for Anderson.
