{{ timeAgo('2019-09-16 17:07:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Arkansas State Football: Blake Anderson Press Conference 9-16-2019

Arkansas State football head coach Blake Anderson spoke with the media Monday morning to give his final thoughts on a loss to Georgia, while also looking forward to Saturday's match up against Southern Illinois.

