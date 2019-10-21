Arkansas State Football: Blake Anderson on Texas State
Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson spoke about Saturday night's match up against Texas State in Monday's Sun Belt Conference football teleconference. You can listen to Blake's thoughts in the video below.
