Arkansas State defeats JMU for Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship

Arkansas State secured its first Sun Belt Tournament championship and NCAA Tournament appearance by defeating James Madison 86-79 in overtime.

Crislyn Rose led the charge with 23 points, while Mimi McCollister contributed 16.

Arkansas State's victory ended James Madison's impressive 20-game winning streak and handed them their first loss since December 19.

The game was intense, with McCollister making crucial back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game in the fourth quarter, and Rose hitting key shots to give Arkansas State the lead and momentum. In overtime, Rose and McCollister continued to shine, helping their team maintain the advantage.

Other notable performances for Arkansas State included Anna Griffin with 13 points, Wynter Rogers with 12, and Kennedie Montue with 11. For James Madison, Peyton McDaniel posted a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Ashanti Barnes also recorded a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Despite JMU's strong second-quarter run, Arkansas State’s resilience and clutch plays in the fourth quarter and overtime sealed their historic win.