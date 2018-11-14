The lawsuit between Arkansas State and University of Miami concerning a canceled 2017 football game has finally come to an end. Miami will pay Arkansas State $400,000 in a settlement.

“I am pleased that both lawsuits have been resolved and that this matter is now behind us,” said Brad Phelps, general counsel for the Arkansas State University System. “I believe this is a fair resolution of these issues.”

A year ago, Hurricane Irma caused travel concerns for the Miami Hurricanes ahead of their game in Jonesboro against the Red Wolves. Despite attempts by Athletics Director Terry Mohajir to move the game to another day, Miami refused to travel for the game.

Once the game was canceled, the two sides were in talks for a rescheduling of the second half of the home-and-home series. Mohajir wanted to move the game to either the 2020 or 2021 season, but Miami was unwilling to do so, offering a slot on their schedule between 2024 and 2028.

When talks ceased, legal action came into play.

Miami sued A-State last February to void the contract, citing they had choice but to cancel the game in the midst of Hurricane Irma. Arkansas State issued a counter-suit two days later, seeking financial compensation for a breach of contract.

The original buyout amount was set at $650,000. Arkansas State is reporting that Miami will be writing a check for $400,000 in a settlement agreement.

The case has finally come to a close, with no future games scheduled between the two foes. Of note, since the canceling of the game, the Red Wolves are 13-8, while the Hurricanes are 14-8, including a current four-game losing skid.