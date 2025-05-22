Arkansas State Adds CJ Geathers to 2025-26 Roster

Arkansas State men’s basketball head coach Ryan Pannone announced Thursday the signing of standout guard CJ Geathers to the Red Wolves’ 2025-26 roster.

A native of Lithia Springs, Georgia, Geathers brings a highly decorated prep résumé from Chapel Hill High School, where he scored over 1,000 career points and earned All-State honors during a stellar senior campaign. His efforts helped lead the Panthers to a region runner-up finish and a trip to the Sweet 16 in the Georgia Class 6A state tournament.

“CJ is a 6-foot-5 NBA-level athlete who can shoot the ball and has the potential to develop into a great player for us,” said Pannone. “What stood out just as much as his talent was his character. Getting to know CJ and his parents, understanding who he is and who he wants to become—it was a no-brainer for us. His work ethic, coachability, and demeanor make him the kind of player every coach wants to build around.”

Pannone praised Geathers for his athleticism, discipline, and drive. “He’s a ‘yes sir’ type of kid who does everything asked of him at full speed. Players who work that hard, and also happen to be talented and physically gifted, usually become very good. We believe CJ’s future is incredibly bright, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to our program and our community.”

Geathers’ senior accolades include All-State selections by both the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACA) and Georgia Basketball Coaches Association (GBCA), as well as an honorable mention nod from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He was also named to the Atlanta Tipoff Club All-Metro Team and earned Region 2-AAAAAA Player of the Year honors. His postseason résumé was further bolstered by an invitation to the GBCA Senior All-Star Game.

On the grassroots circuit, Geathers made waves with Anthony Edwards Five on the adidas Circuit, where he was named to the All-Breakout Team last July following an impressive showing at the Palmetto Road Championship.

Geathers becomes the 11th signing in what is shaping up to be an impactful first recruiting class under Pannone. He joins an incoming group that includes:

Jalen Hampton (Missouri State)

Chandler Jackson (Florida State)

Matt Hayman (Stephen F. Austin)

TJ Caldwell (Ole Miss)

Chudi Dioramma (Sacramento State)

Christian Harmon (Gulf Coast State College)

Jaxon Ellingsworth (UT Arlington)

Royal Smith (Gillion Academy)

Aly Tounkara (Lindenwood)

Fredy-Salam Sylla (Eastern Florida State College)

With the addition of Geathers, the Red Wolves continue to bolster their roster with a strong mix of high-upside freshmen and experienced transfers as Pannone prepares for his inaugural season at the helm in Jonesboro.