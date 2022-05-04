Alaaeddine Boutayeb signs with Arkansas State

Arkansas State men’s basketball head coach Mike Balado announced Wednesday that Florida State transfer Alaaeddine Boutayeb has joined the Red Wolves for the 2022-23 season.

“We’re excited to add Alaaeddine to our program,” said Balado. “He’s a 7-foot-2 transfer from Florida State that brings a high level of skill and intelligence to our team. He plays with good pace and will be a big addition to our roster.”

Boutayeb (Al-A-Dean Boo-Tai-Yeb) joined the Florida State roster in January and dressed out for several games in ACC play, but did not see any minutes for the Seminoles. A 7-foot-2 center originally from Casablanca, Morocco, Boutayeb spent the last decade in France most recently playing for Le Mans Sarte Basket U21 team. He averaged 8.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 13 games played in the spring of 2021. In the 2019-20 season for Le Mans, Boutayeb averaged 6.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 46 percent from the field in 25 games played.

The fifth addition to the 2022-23 A-State men’s basketball roster, Boutayeb joins guard Mak Manciel (Henry Ford College), guard Detrick Reeves (John A. Logan College), guard Terrance Ford (Victory Rock Prep) and forward Izayiah Nelson (Marietta HS).