A-State WBB Blasts Georgia State, 86-50

Arkansas State women’s basketball (15-7, 11-1 SBC) improved to 12-0 when making 10-plus threes in a game during an 86-50 drubbing of Georgia State (11-12, 5-7 SBC) on Wednesday morning at First National Bank Arena.

Five players reached double figures for the first time since November 13, 2024, against Mississippi Valley State and the third time this season. Zyion Shannon led the team with 13 points while Shaunae Brown (12), Anna Griffin (11), Nissa Sam-Grant (11), and Bella Weary (10) joined her.Brown converted four threes on 10 attempts while Sam-Grant posted a career high in points and added eight rebounds along with four blocks.

Kennedie Montue and Wynter Rogers tied for the most rebounds at nine, while Weary dished out a career high four assists.

As a team, the Red Wolves shot 30-for-67 (44.8 percent) from the field, 12-for-34 (35.3 percent) from beyond the arc, and 14-for-18 (77.8 percent) from the charity stripe. On the glass, the Scarlet and Black outrebounded the Panthers 53-28 and brought down 17 offensive boards.

The Red Wolves completed a clean sweep in points off the bench (41-20), turnovers (24-9), second chances (17-6), fast breaks (15-3), and in the paint (34-16). A-State opened the game 4-for-5 (80 percent) from deep to claim a 14-2 advantage at the 4:44 mark of the first.

The Red Wolves gained momentum as the period progressed, finishing 9-for-18 (50 percent) from the floor, 5-for-10 (50 percent) from deep, and owning a 26-5 advantage.The single-season record for three-point makes and attempts were shattered in the quarter, with Brown setting the makes record at the 1:52 mark.

Georgia State scored nine of the first 12 points to open the second, jumpstarting their offense with two threes and a three-point play. Layups from Weary, Sam-Grant (2), and Shannon paired with two three-pointers from Brown erased the effort and resulted in a 43-16 lead with 4:03 to go.

Momentum shifted back to the Panthers beyond that point, cutting the lead to 20 going into intermission. A-State shot 17-for-35 (48.6 percent) from the floor and 8-for-19 (42.1 percent) from three-point range in the first half.Brown led the team with 12 points in the opening half while Weary (10) also reached double figures, with the former posting a 4-for-6 clip from deep in the first two quarters.A three-pointer from Montue started a 14-5 run spanning 5:45 to open the third.

The Panthers responded with back-to-back triples and ended the quarter with one more, but the score stood at 63-39 with the final 10 minutes coming up.

After surrendering the first three points of the final quarter, A-State opened a 9-0 run and held their opponent scoreless for 2:34. The Scarlet and Black netted 14 of the last 20 points in the game and extended their winning streak to 11, the eighth-longest active streak in the nation.

The matchup resulted in the largest margin of victory against a Sun Belt opponent since defeating Texas State 87-50 on February 25, 2016.

NEXT UP

A-State hosts Bowling Green as part of the MAC-SBC Challenge on Saturday, February 8 at 2:00 p.m. inside First National Bank Arena. Listeners can find the game on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket Radio Network while viewers can watch on ESPN+.