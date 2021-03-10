CLICK HERE TO TRY REDWOLFREPORT.COM FREE FOR 60 DAYS!

Timely two-out hitting once again was key for Arkansas State baseball in a 7-3 victory against Missouri State Wednesday at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.

The Red Wolves (2-7) scored five of their seven runs in two-out situations to sweep the Bears (5-5) in the two-game midweek series. In the two contests, nine of 13 total RBIs occurred with two down.

Will Gilmer tossed 4.1 shutout innings in relief of starter Max Charlton to earn his first victory of the year, striking out three and walking just one – allowing just three batters to reach base. Missouri State starter Jared Viertel took the loss, allowing four runs in 4.2 innings and walking five A-State hitters.

Sky-Lar Culver led A-State’s offense with three hits and a pair of runs scored while Tyler Duncan tallied two hits, including a double, with two runs scored. Every batter in the Red Wolves’ lineup reached base, as the Bears’ pitching staff allowed eight walks and nine hits.

A-State struck first with four runs in the bottom of the first – all with two outs. Duncan opened the scoring with an RBI single to score Drew Tipton before Culver plated Duncan with a base hit. Jaylon Deshazier then delivered a base hit to right to drive in Jake Gish, who reached on an error. Culver cross the plate after a fielding error allowed Parker Rowland to reach base.

Missouri State picked up a run in the third on a single by Dakota Kotowski to drive in Jack Duffy. In the fourth, the Bears cut it to 4-3 on a two-run single by Duffy to score Logan Geha and Blake Mozley. That would be all for MSU as A-State went on to pick up insurance runs in the sixth and seventh.

After Rowland led off the sixth with a single, Blake McCutchen moved him over with a bunt. Jared Toler reached on an error, with Rowland scoring from second on the play to make it 5-3 after six.

The Red Wolves picked up two more runs in the seventh, first on a bases-loaded walk to Rowland that scored Duncan. An RBI single by McCutchen drove in the game’s final run, as Culver scored to make it 7-3.

Gilmer retired the side in the eighth before giving way to Kollin Stone in the ninth. After allowing the first two batters in the inning to reach, Stone punched out a pair of batters before forcing a flyout to end the contest.

