A-State Run-Ruled in Series Opener at Jacksonville State, 13-0 (7)

Arkansas State baseball (3-7, 0-0 SBC) fell behind early and could not recover in a 13-0 (7) defeat at Jacksonville State (8-2, 0-0 CUSA) on Friday night at Jim Case Stadium.

Collin Maloney (0-2) made his third start of the season, surrendering three earned runs on three hits while striking out seven batters over 4.2 innings pitched.

As a team, the Red Wolves fired off four hits and did not record an error.The Gamecocks opened a 3-0 lead in the third inning before scoring five in the sixth to hold a 10-0 advantage. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, the Gamecocks added another run before firing a shot to left center that triggered the run-rule.

Jackson Phipps (1-0) earned the win while Maloney took the loss as the Scarlet and Black look to even the series on Saturday.

NEXT UP

A-State resumes a three-game series against Jacksonville State on Saturday, March 1 at 5:00 p.m. on Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium. Listeners can find the series opener on 95.3 The Ticket, with coverage beginning 15 minutes prior to first pitch.