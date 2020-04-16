“We are excited to announce the signing of two prospects,” Balado said. “Both young men will not only come in and make an impact from day one, but both are of high character from great family upbringing. We are excited to have Keyon and Norchad join the program.”

Keyon Wesley | F | 6-9 | 190 | Chesilhurst, N.J. | USC Salkehatchie

Playing in all 31 games, Wesley made 28 starts for the 27-4 Indians that won the NJCAA Region 10 Championship and were selected as the No. 7 seed among 24 teams in the NJCAA National Tournament cancelled due to COVID-19. The Chesilhurst, N.J., native averaged 12.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Wesley shot 56.6 percent (145-256) from the field, 34.3 percent (12-35) beyond the arc and 73 percent (73-100) at the charity stripe.He reached double figures in 22 of 31 games played, posting 20 or more points in five outings, including a season-best 25 on November 13 against East Georgia State.

He finished the year with three double-doubles and collected five or more rebounds in 26 games.As a redshirt-freshman at USC Salkehatchie in 2018-19, he averaged 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds.

He shot 61.4 percent (86-140) from the field, 33.3 percent (6-18) from 3-point range and 81.5 percent (44-54) at the free throw line.

Mike Balado, A-State Head Coach

“Keyon is someone we have been targeting for quite a while. He is a hybrid forward that can play multiple positions. Offensively, he can affect the game in many ways with his skill set. He can score around the basket, as well as step out and make jump shots with range. What attracted us the most besides his character, was how hard he played and his competitive nature. He is an excellent defender that can rebound. We are blessed that he chose us to be his home over the next two years.”

Jake Williams, USC Salkehatchie Head Coach

“Keyon is a long, athletic and versatile player that brings tons of energy and effort to the game. He can defend every position on the floor, and can score the ball at all three levels. At 6-foot-9, he possesses great ball skills and instincts that mostly only guards possess, leading him to being a constant mismatch wherever he is on the floor. Time and time again, he stepped up and made big winning plays and was the X-factor for us winning the region championship. He is a phenomenal young man who has a very bright future. Arkansas State is getting a first-class player and person in Keyon Wesley.”