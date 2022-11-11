Eastern Florida State College guard Caleb Byrd has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Arkansas State men’s basketball team for the 2023-24 season, head coach Mike Balado announced Thursday.

“We are extremely excited to add Caleb Byrd to our basketball family,” Balado said. “We have watched him for a while now and he fits our culture like a glove. His natural ability to score the basketball, as well as the ability to make plays for others, is a special gift. He is tenacious defensive player and adding him to our roster of guards will make us a better team.”

Currently in his sophomore season at Eastern Florida State College, Byrd has started in all three games this season playing 21.7 minutes per game and averages 26.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.3 steals. In those three outings, Byrd is shooting 56.6 percent (30-53) from the field and 45.5 percent (5-11) beyond the arc. He has knocked down 13-of-17 at the charity stripe for 76.5 percent.

Byrd arrived at Eastern Florida State College after appearing in 14 games at Atlantic Sun Conference Champion Jacksonville State in 2021-22. He totaled 62 minutes in those 14 appearances, including the NCAA Tournament matchup against Auburn, and scored 8 points against LaGrange. Byrd began his collegiate career at Charlotte, playing in nine games during the COVID-19 pandemic season of 2020-21.

An Atlanta, Ga., native, Byrd scored 2,142 points in his Newton High School career. Ranked a three-star recruit out of high school by 247Sports and Rivals, he averaged 22 points per game as a senior on the way to earning second-team 7A All-State honors. He averaged 26.5 points per game during region and state tournament play while being named first-team All-Region. Before transferring to Newton, he played for Rome High School in Georgia. As a junior, he led the state in scoring, averaging 35 points per game. In December of 2018, he scored 51 points against Forest Park High School. In 2019, he was named first-team 5A All-State and was Region Player of the Year. As a sophomore, he earned first-team All-Region and second-team All-State honors.

