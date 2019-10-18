Basketball season is just around the corner and fans can get their first look at the Arkansas State men’s basketball team with the Scarlet & Black Scrimmage Monday at 7:00 p.m. inside First National Bank Arena.

The Scarlet & Black Scrimmage is FREE with doors opening at First National Bank Arena at 6:00 p.m. The A-State men’s basketball team will be introduced at 7:00 p.m. with the scrimmage to follow. The scrimmage will consist of two 16-minute halves and three media timeouts each half.

The men’s basketball team will sign autographs following the scrimmage and fans can pick up posters and schedule cards for the upcoming season.

The lone exhibition contest for A-State is scheduled for October 30 at 7:00 p.m. against Harding inside First National Bank Arena.

The Red Wolves open the regular season Wednesday, November 6 against Arkansas-Monticello, the first of 17 games on the home slate this season. A-State will host the Red Wolves Classic Nov. 14-17 with games against VMI, UC Davis and Idaho at First National Bank Arena.

For the most up to date information on A-State men's basketball, follow the Red Wolves on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching for AStateMB. Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/tickets or by calling 870-972-ASU1.