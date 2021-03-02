RedWolfReport

After pulling within one run, the Arkansas State baseball team wasn’t able to keep momentum as it dropped its midweek contest to Murray State 9-6, Tuesday evening at Johnny Reagan Field.

In the sixth, A-State (0-4) pulled within 5-4, after a two-out bases-loaded HBP by Tyler Duncan, scoring Jake Gish and a two-out bases-loaded infield single by Sky-Lar Culver that scored Brandon Hager.

The Red Wolves were able to strike first in the second when Drew Tipton doubled down the left-field line, then advanced to third and scored on a Murray State E5. Tipton finished with a hit, a double, and a run.

Tyler Jeans had a solid outing on the mound, tossing two scoreless innings, striking out one. The Red Wolves threw seven different pitchers in the contest, combing for six strikeouts.

The Racers (5-3) bust the game open 5-1 in the third, when Jordan Cozart sent a three-run home run to left-center, scoring Ryan Perkins and Jake Slunder.

Murray State tacked on two runs in the second, a three spot in the sixth and a run in the seventh, extending its lead 9-4.

Arkansas State will return March 5-7 when it travels to Abeline Christian for a three-game series. The first pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., followed by a 4:05 p.m. start time on Saturday and a 1:05 p.m. first pitch in the series finale.

Live stats are available at astatestats.com.

