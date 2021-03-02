RedWolfReport

 A-State Baseball Falls To Murray State 9-6
Momentum fell short for the Red Wolves against Murray State.
Momentum fell short for the Red Wolves against Murray State.
After pulling within one run, the Arkansas State baseball team wasn’t able to keep momentum as it dropped its midweek contest to Murray State 9-6, Tuesday evening at Johnny Reagan Field.

In the sixth, A-State (0-4) pulled within 5-4, after a two-out bases-loaded HBP by Tyler Duncan, scoring Jake Gish and a two-out bases-loaded infield single by Sky-Lar Culver that scored Brandon Hager.

The Red Wolves were able to strike first in the second when Drew Tipton doubled down the left-field line, then advanced to third and scored on a Murray State E5. Tipton finished with a hit, a double, and a run.

Tyler Jeans had a solid outing on the mound, tossing two scoreless innings, striking out one. The Red Wolves threw seven different pitchers in the contest, combing for six strikeouts.

The Racers (5-3) bust the game open 5-1 in the third, when Jordan Cozart sent a three-run home run to left-center, scoring Ryan Perkins and Jake Slunder.

Murray State tacked on two runs in the second, a three spot in the sixth and a run in the seventh, extending its lead 9-4.

Arkansas State will return March 5-7 when it travels to Abeline Christian for a three-game series. The first pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., followed by a 4:05 p.m. start time on Saturday and a 1:05 p.m. first pitch in the series finale.

Live stats are available at astatestats.com.

