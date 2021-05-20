A-State Announces Dates for 2021 Butch Jones Football Camps

The Arkansas State football program has announced the dates and additional details for the 2021 Butch Jones football camps, which will include four different camps led by the Red Wolves’ coaching staff in the month of June.

All four camps will be held on the Arkansas State University campus at Centennial Bank Stadium and/or the Red Wolves’ practice facilities. Three of the four camps will be open to youth entering grades 9-12, while the Butch Jones Future Stars Football Camp is available for those entering kindergarten through eighth grade.

“We are extremely excited to announce this year’s camp schedule,” said Jones. “This is a great opportunity for individuals to become better football players. Campers will be coached by our great staff, and we will focus on the fundamentals and details that it takes to improve each individual’s skill set. I really look forward to seeing the youth of Jonesboro, Northeast Arkansas and the surrounding areas for our Future Stars camp.”

The Future Stars camp is the only two-day event out of the four camps and is slated to run June 14-15 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. both days. Check-in time for the camp will be 8:30 a.m. on the first day, and like the other three camps, advance registration is available online by visiting AStateFootball.com.

While advanced registration is encouraged for the Future Stars camp, walk-up registration will be allowed at the 8:30 a.m. check-in time on June 14.

The Butch Jones Friday Night Lights Camp is scheduled for June 11 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a 4:00 p.m. check-in time. The remaining two Butch Jones Football Camps are set for June 6 and June 21 from 12:00-4:00 p.m. with an 11:00 a.m. check-in time.

All four camps are $25 per day for each camper. Along with online registration, additional information about all four camps is available by visiting AStateFootball.com.

Jones was announced as the Red Wolves’ 31st all-time head football coach on Dec. 12, 2020. He has brought 11 years of head coaching experience and winning at a high level to Jonesboro after previous stops at Tennessee (2013-2017), Cincinnati (2010-2012) and Central Michigan (2007-2009). He most recently spent the last three seasons at national-power Alabama, serving as Special Assistant to the Head Coach.

