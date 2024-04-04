The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Thursday that its “Howl on Wheels Red Wolves Road Show” is returning with additional locations added to this year’s lineup of events. The 2024 coaches’ caravans will feature six stops, beginning May 20 and running through June 18.

Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton will join Chancellor Dr. Todd Shields and members of A-State’s coaching staff as they hit the road to meet with fans and alumni in Memphis, Paragould, Little Rock, Jonesboro, Mountain Home and Fayetteville as part of the Red Wolves Road Show tour.

Each of the six events is open to the public and will feature an official program with appearances from multiple A-State coaches, including head football coach Butch Jones, head women’s basketball coach Destinee Rogers and head men’s basketball coach Bryan Hodgson.

Heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served at each location. Members of the Red Wolves Foundation, Alumni Association, and Advancement staff will also attend to provide updates related to A-State.

Howl on Wheels will begin with back-to-back caravans on Monday, May 20, in Memphis at Soul & Spirits Brewery (845 N Main St, Memphis, Tenn.) and Tuesday, May 21, in Paragould at Skinny J’s (117 N Pruett St, Paragould, Ark.). Doors for the pair of events will open at 5:30 p.m.

The Red Wolves Road Show will continue Thursday, May 23, in Little Rock in partnership with the A-State Alumni Association’s annual “Red Wolves on the Roof Top” event at the ASU System Office (501 Woodlane Drive, Suite 600). You can RSVP for Howl on Wheels at the Red Wolves on the Roof Top by clicking here. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m.

Howl on Wheels will return to Jonesboro on Thursday, May 30, at 5:30 p.m. inside the Centennial Bank Athletics Operations Center before going to Mountain Home on Friday, May 31, at Rapp’s Brewery (601 Baker St.). Doors for the Mountain Home caravan open at 5:30 p.m. also.

The final stop on the tour will take place at Gearhead Outfitters (101 N Block Ave, Fayetteville, Ark.) on Tuesday, June 18. Doors will open for the Fayetteville event at 5:30 p.m.