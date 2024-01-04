The two Sun Belt Conference cross-divisional opponents on Arkansas State’s 2024 football schedule were announced Thursday by the league office, and the Red Wolves will face East Division members Georgia State and Old Dominion as part of their eight-game conference slate this year.

While dates for the Sun Belt Conference portion of A-State’s schedule haven’t been announced yet, the locations and opponents for each of its 12 regular-season games are now set for the upcoming campaign that will kickoff Aug. 31 against Central Arkansas inside Centennial Bank Stadium.

The Red Wolves’ six home games will include non-conference outings against Central Arkansas (Aug. 31) and Tulsa (Sept. 7) and Sun Belt contests against Old Dominion and West Division members South Alabama, Troy and ULM. It will mark the second time since 1987 to have back-to-back home games to open a season after also doing so in 2021.

In addition to its two non-conference road games at Michigan (Sept. 14) and Iowa State (Sept. 21), A-State will also travel to Louisiana, Southern Miss and Texas State out of the Sun Belt’s West Division and to East Division foe Georgia State.

Arkansas State’s entire 2024 football schedule, including conference dates, is expected to be announced on or before March 1. A-State football season-ticket renewals will begin later this month, at which time new season ticket sales will also be available in both premium and non-premium areas.

The Red Wolves are coming off a bowl appearance for the first time since 2019 and recently announced 20 players as part of its 2024 recruiting class, currently ranked first in the Sun Belt Conference.

