Arkansas State baseball has landed the commitment of transfer short stop Austen Jalove.

The sophomore played in in 24 games in the 2023 season for the Volunteers where he made 12 starts.

He had 7 hits, 4 walks, 1 steal, and 8 RBI’s in addition to a .960 fielding percentage. He helped to turn 4 double plays and recording just 1 error for the Vols.

He is currently playing in the Appalachian League this summer, he’s hitting .280 with 14 RBI for the Elizabethton River Riders.

The Red Wolves have signed 5 high school prospect for the Class of 2024 in addition to the 10 additional commits for the class.