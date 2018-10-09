Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-09 08:57:54 -0500') }} football Edit

What's on the line for the Red Wolves against App State?

Chase Gage • RedWolfReport.com
@ChaseGage1
Staff Writer
Chase is a journalism student at A-State

Arkansas State has started the conference season with a loss for the first time since 2012. With Appalachian State visiting the Red Wolves next, how important is a win?Starting conference play 0-1 ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}