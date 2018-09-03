RedWolfReport.com

With a week one victory behind them, Arkansas State is shifting focus to what may very well be the tallest task of the season. On Saturday, the Red Wolves will travel to Tuscaloosa to face the top-ranked Crimson Tide of Alabama. “We know the challenge, but it creates a great opportunity,” said Head Coach Blake Anderson.



Justin McInnis hauling in a touchdown from Justice Hansen vs SEMO. Justin Manning

The Red Wolves are fresh off a 48-21 win against Southeast Missouri State in their season-opener. Quarterback Justice Hansen was named as the inaugural Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week in the aftermath of his record-breaking, six-touchdown, 423-yard performance. “He had one ball that obviously got away from him. It should have been a completion and conversion, but instead, it was an interception. Those are the little things we have to do right. We have to make the routine plays. Glad he went and made the tackle,” said Anderson. “I thought he managed the game really well. He threw the ball extremely well. I thought he threw it with confidence, and the numbers show that. He had a couple that got away from him that he wants back, one of them being the interception and a couple balls that were a little bit off-target. It could have been an even better night.” The win over the Redhawks did not start off as the Red Wolves had hoped, but thanks to a monster third quarter, it still ended in victory. “Obviously we’re excited with the win, I don’t take any win for granted. All you have to do is look across the country and see some folks that got beat in games they were supposed to win, so we’re excited that we won. It was a great learning experience,” said Anderson. “There were enough mistakes to be eye-opening that we have a lot of work to do. We have a very short period of time to get that done because we play probably the best football team I’ve ever seen in a pair of cleats this weekend. At the same time, you typically see improvement from week one to week two and we hope to see that and be a much better football team in the future based off of the way we went out and played week one. All in all, we’re 1-0 and happy about it, and we’re going to try to get better this week.” Wide Receiver Dahu Green was injured early in Saturday’s contest and is likely done for the season with a broken left ankle that will require surgery.



Wide receiver Dahu Green is out for the season following an ankle injury against SEMO. RedWolfReport.com

“I hate it for him because he sat out all of last year as a transfer, and now he has to miss another season. We’re fortunate that there are some other talented guys in the room. I feel like we’re still going to be very explosive at the position. It just hurts because he is dynamic, and he loves to play. Everybody feeds off his energy. We’re talented, but we’re thin. We can’t afford to lose anyone else,” Anderson said.

Now, on to Alabama. There has been plenty of talk about the quarterback situation in Tuscaloosa, but the Red Wolves are viewing it from a different angle than the national media. Whereas most are focusing on which quarterback will play, A-State is wondering which to prepare for. “You can ask (Defensive Coordinator) Joe (Cauthen) that. He’s pulling what little bit of hair he has left out at this point,” Anderson said. “We’re in the middle of game planning. We still have a long way to go, but that’s typical (for a Monday),” Cauthen said. “You have to prepare for both. I think (Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban) is going to play both. It’s a great problem for him to have. He has some different options. Both guys have a different spark, but they’re both very good players. (Jalen) Hurts has won a bunch of games. His leadership speaks for itself. Then the athleticism and arm strength that Tua (Tagovailoa) has brings something else to the table for you. They’re surrounded with great players, so it’s very difficult to clue in on one guy.” It comes as no surprise that facing the defending National Champion Crimson Tide is a daunting task for any program. They have won five national championships since 2009, all under Saban. The 2018 edition of the Tide are the early favorites to repeat as champions. How can the Red Wolves compete with such a challenger? “With a team as talented as we’re going to play, you need to play mistake-free football. We’re going to go there with a plan to find a way to win, knowing that we’re going to be outmatched in a lot of areas and we have to maximize every ounce of talent we have,” Anderson said. “We just have to be better than them for one day. Just for 60 minutes. Mistake-free football gives you the best chance to succeed, hoping that they make some and that we can capitalize on them as well.” Hansen could play a key role against the Tide, according to Anderson. “He’s going to have to stay poised this week. They’re all about rattling the quarterback and getting to him, hitting him as often as they can. He’s going to have to throw the ball with confidence and get it out quickly and not get rattled in the crazy environment. It’s their home opener, it’s going to be loud and chaotic. We need him to be poised which is one of his best attributes,” Anderson said. All-in-all, what is the focus for A-State coming into “We Want Bama” week? To Anderson, it’s simple. “Just stick to the basics.”

