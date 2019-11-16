VIDEO: A-State offensive players on a 28-27 victory over Coastal Carolina
Arkansas State Football quarterback Layne Hatcher and wide receiver Kirk Merritt give their thoughts on a 28-27 come from behind victory over Coastal Carolina.
