VIDEO: A-State players on a 48-41 win over ULM
Arkansas State football moved to 5-4 on the season with a 48-41 come from behind victory over the ULM Warhawks Saturday in Monroe. Several players gave their thoughts following the game.
Offensive players include Layne Hatcher, Marcel Murray, Omar Bayless, and Dahu Green.
Defensive players include Kevin Thurmon and Logan Wescott.
OFFENSE
DEFENSE
