{{ timeAgo('2018-11-20 21:41:33 -0600') }}

Sun Belt West still wide-open as Red Wolves shift focus to Texas State

Chase Gage • RedWolfReport.com
@ChaseGage1
Staff Writer
Chase is a journalism student at A-State

Arkansas State fans will be cheering for the Red Wolves and Warhawks this weekend, as they keep hopes alive for a Sun Belt Championship Game berth. The Red Wolves travel to San Marcos to take on Te...

