The Arkansas State men’s basketball team has announced its 2018-19 Sun Belt Conference schedule in conjunction with an announcement by the league office Tuesday.

The conference will utilize an 18-game conference schedule for each men’s and women’s basketball program for a third-straight year in 2018-19. The conference schedules will feature a mirror schedule format for the first time as men’s and women’s teams will play at different venues, and not play doubleheaders, over the course of a Thursday-Saturday conference game week. The 2018-19 conference schedules will feature other aspects from previous seasons as well. In addition to maintaining the Thursday-Saturday format, league contests will continue to be played using travel partners for two-game road trips to maximize rest, minimize travel times and limit missed class time. Men’s and women’s basketball teams will only travel four times for two-game road trips and will each take just one, single-game road trip all season. Those single-game road trips will be for rivalry games. Selected rivalry games will still be played as doubleheaders, per requests from those competing institutions.

The Red Wolves open league play on the road in Louisiana on Thursday, January 3 against the Ragin’ Cajuns before taking on ULM on Saturday, January 5. A-State will also travel to UT Arlington (January 17), Texas State (January 19), South Alabama (February 7), Troy (February 9), Georgia State (February 28) and Georgia Southern (March 2).

A-State opens league play at home on Thursday, January 10 against South Alabama. The Red Wolves host Troy on January 12, Appalachian State on January 24, Coastal Carolina on January 26, Texas State on February 14, UT Arlington on February 16, ULM on March 7 and Louisiana on March 9.

The annual matchups with Little Rock are set for February 2 in Little Rock and February 23 at First National Bank Arena. Both matchups with the Trojans will be doubleheaders with the women’s team.

The 2019 Sun Belt Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships will see 10 teams in each bracket, but with only eight making it to New Orleans’ Lakefront Arena. For both the men’s and women’s tournaments, two opening round games will be played on campus with the No. 7 seed hosting the No. 10 seed and the No. 8 seed hosting the No. 9 seed. The No. 1 seed and No. 2 seed will receive byes to semifinals and the No. 3 seed and No. 4 seed to receive byes to quarterfinals.

2018-19 Conference Schedule

Thursday – Jan. 3 | at Louisiana

Saturday – Jan. 5 | at ULM

Thursday – Jan. 10 | South Alabama

Saturday – Jan. 12 | Troy

Thursday – Jan. 17 | at UT Arlington

Saturday – Jan. 19 | at Texas State

Thursday – Jan. 24 | Appalachian State

Saturday – Jan. 26 | Coastal Carolina

Saturday – Feb. 2 | at Little Rock

Thursday – Feb. 7 | at South Alabama

Saturday – Feb. 9 | at Troy

Thursday – Feb. 14 | Texas State

Saturday – Feb. 16 | UT Arlington

Saturday – Feb. 23 | Little Rock

Thursday – Feb. 28 | at Georgia State

Saturday – March 2 | at Georgia Southern

Thursday – March 7 | ULM

Saturday – March 9 | Louisiana