Arkansas State will commence its 2023 campaign at Oklahoma on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT on ESPN, immediately following the College GameDay broadcast.

The matchup will be the third all-time meeting between the Red Wolves and the Sooners.

Arkansas State’s non-conference schedule also includes home games against Memphis (Sept. 9) and Stony Brook (Sept. 16) and a road bout at UMass (Sept. 30). In addition to annual dates with its West Division foes, the Red Wolves’ conference slate features a home game against Coastal Carolina (Oct. 21) and a road contest at Marshall (Nov. 25) out of the East Division.

Arkansas State was picked to finish sixth in the West Division in last month’s 2023 Sun Belt Conference Football Preseason Coaches Poll.

Head coach Butch Jones will guide a team that returns an All-Sun Belt selection from 2022 and had one player named to the 2023 Preseason All-Sun Belt teams.

The Red Wolves were 3-9 a year ago, with a 1-7 record in conference play. Wire-to-wire non-conference wins over Grambling and UMass headlined the 2022 season for a youthful Arkansas State club.

To listen to head coach Butch Jones, junior safety Justin Parks and senior linebacker Melique Straker’s comments from the 2023 Sun Belt Football Media Days, download the latest Around the Sun podcast episode on Apple Podcasts, Pandora or Spotify—among other platforms—or visit the Sun Belt Conference YouTube page.

2023 SCHEDULE

9/2 at Oklahoma

9/9 Memphis

9/16 Stony Brook

9/23 Southern Miss*

9/30 at UMass

10/7 at Troy*

10/21 Coastal Carolina*

10/28 at ULM*

11/4 Louisiana*

11/11 at South Alabama*

11/18 Texas State*

11/25 at Marshall*

2022 ALL-SUN BELT RETURNERS

First Team

K – Dominic Zvada, Arkansas State (So., K – Chandler, Ariz.)

2023 PRESEASON ALL-SUN BELT SELECTIONS

First Team

K – Dominic Zvada, Arkansas State (So., K – Chandler, Ariz.)