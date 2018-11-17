Arkansas State defeated the ULM Warhawks 31-17 Saturday evening at Centennial Bank Stadium to move themselves into a first place tie with Louisiana for the Sun Belt West. Louisiana holds the head-to-head over the Red Wolves, so Arkansas State will need a loss by Louisiana in order to play in the conference championship game.

Arkansas State quarterback Justice Hansen, defensive end Ronheen Bingham, wide receiver Kirk Merritt, and nickleback Justin Clifton spoke about the win over the Warhawks following the game.