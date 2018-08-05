CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Transfers are becoming more prevalent on a yearly basis in college football, and the changing of schools can include players who were thought to be the nation’s best during their time in high school. Will a change of scenery lead to some former stars living up to their rankings? We take a look at 10 former highly ranked wide receivers who are set to re-emerge at new programs this fall.

Trevon Grimes Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

As a recruit: Grimes was a star on the recruiting circuit with offers from power programs from coast-to-coast. He ended up committing to Ohio State at the start of his senior season, over Florida, Miami and several others. In college: Grimes suffered an ACL tear as a senior in high school and was slowed by the injury at the start of his freshman year. He ended up playing in two games and recording three catches for 20 yards before leaving the team for personal reasons. Rather than return to Ohio State, Grimes transferred to Florida, where he was recently granted an NCAA waiver to be eligible this season. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining, including this fall. What to expect: If Grimes is fully healthy he has a chance to step in and be a major weapon for the Gators.

Michiah Quick AP Images

As a recruit: Quick played his recruitment out until the very end, committing to Oklahoma on Signing Day over Alabama, Cal and Notre Dame. In college: Quick’s best season came as a freshman in 2014 when he burst onto the secen with 25 catches for 237 yards. He took a step back in 2015, catching nine passes for 103 yards. He was moved to defensive back in 2016 and had 12 total tackles, but he elected to leave the Sooners following that season. He transferred to Fresno State where he sat out the 2017 season. This fall will be his final year of eligibility. What to expect: Quick is back home in California and back on offense and he shoud have a pretty big season for the Bulldogs, who are one of the best Group of Five teams in the country.

Drake Harris AP Images

As a recruit: Harris collected offers from schools like Florida and Alabama but elected to stay home and committed to Michigan during the spring of his junior year. In college: Harris was most productive as a redshirt freshman in 2015, but even then he caught just six passes for 39 yards. In three years in Ann Arbor he failed to make much of an impact, finishing with nine catches for 60 yards in three seasons. He transferred to Western Michigan for his final year of eligibility. What to expect: Harris will have every chance to have success with the Broncos, who had one of the least productive receiving corps in the nation last season.

Van Jefferson AP Images

As a recruit: Jefferson’s recruitment had plenty of twists and turns as he seriously considered Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida and others. He initially committed to Georgia prior to his senior year, only to decommit a few weeks before Signing Day. He ended up announcing for Ole Miss on Signing Day, surprising many. In college: After redshirting his first year on campus, Jefferson stepped in and put up big numbers in 2016, catching 49 passes for 543 yards and three touchdowns. He had another solid season in 2017, catching 42 passes for 456 yards. But after the Rebels received NCAA sanctions, Jefferson elected to transfer, choosing Florida as his destination. He was granted eligibility to play this season and has two years remaining heading into 2018. What to expect: Much like Grimes, Jefferson has a chance to step in and be a major part of the Gators offense. His experience and productivity ranks among the tops on the Florida roster.

Preston Williams AP Images

As a recruit: Williams committed to Tennessee nearly a year and a half before Signing Day 2015 and despite efforts from Alabama, Georgia and others, he stayed loyal to the Vols. In college: Williams suffered a major knee injury during is senior season of high school and worked hard to get back for his freshman year in 2015. That year he had seven catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns. He came into the 2016 with high expectations, but he caught just nine passes for 89 yards before leaving the team in the middle of the season. He eventually transferred to Colorado State, where he sat out the 2017 season. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. What to expect: Williams has already had his share of issues in Fort Collins, including a pair of suspensions. However, he’s viewed as a major piece of the Rams' offense and should have a chance to put up big numbers in 2018.

Jovon Durante AP Images

As a recruit: Durante had a number of offers, including Alabama, USC and Clemson but he ended his recruitment relatively early when he committed to West Virginia during April of his junior year. In college: Durante’s career in Morgantown got off to a great start as he played in 12 games as a freshman, catching 25 passes for 395 yards while also averaging 22 yards per kickoff return. He had another solid season in 2016, catching 35 passes for 331 yards. But prior to the 2017, Durante left the team at West Virginia before eventually resurfacing closer to his South Florida home at FAU. After sitting out 2017, Durante has two seasons of eligibility remaining. What to expect: An electric talent with the ball in hands, Durante could be in line for a big season in Lane Kiffin’s high-powered offense.

Alex Ofodile AP Images

As a recruit: One of the top players in the state of Missouri, Ofodile spurned the in-state Tigers as well as programs from all over the country in favor of Oregon, committing to the Ducks in the summer prior to his senior year. In college: Ofodile’s career in Eugene never really going, as injuries consistently derailed his momentum. After redshirting in 2015, he saw limited playing time in 2016 and 2017, catching four passes for 31 yards in those two seasons combined. Ofodile elected to transfer back to Missouri and join his father, A.J., the Tigers' wide receivers coach, for his final two years of college eligibility. What to expect: Missouri has a talented quarterback and some pretty good wide receivers to replace. Ofodile will likely be a role player but Tigers fans will hope he can be a productive contributor this year.

C.J. Sanders AP Images

As a recruit: Sanders started his high school career in Tennessee before moving to California for his senior year. Despite a national list of offers including Georgia, Ohio State and many others, Sanders made an early commitment to Notre Dame and never wavered from his pledge. In college: Sanders quickly worked his way onto the field as a true freshman, serving as Notre Dame’s primary punt and kick returner in 2015. The following season his role expanded to include more opportunities on offense, including seven starts. He finished that season with 24 catches for 293 yards and two touchdowns. But in 2017 he was limited to mostly kick returns, and he caught just one pass on offense. Sanders is among the Notre Dame career leaders in several kick return categories, including yards (2,019), average (23.5) and touchdowns (3). He elected to transfer to SMU for his final year of eligibility. What to expect: Sanders is electric with the ball in his hands and should have much more opportunities to contribute as a wide receiver with the Mustangs in 2018.

Freddy Canteen AP Images

As a recruit: Canteen chose Michigan over schools like Rutgers and Syracuse, committing during the summer prior to his senior year. In college: Canteen’s career has seen its share of ups and downs, first he played as a true freshman for Michigan in 2014, catching five catches for 22 yards. But injuries limited him in 2015 and he played in just one game. He elected to transfer to Notre Dame and sat out the 2016 season, and played in three games in 2017 before being knocked out with injuries again. Now Canteen is headed to Tulane, where he will have at least one year of eligibility remaining. What to expect: Canteen has struggled to stay healthy so he’s a wildcard but he could have the talent to contribute for the Green Wave this fall.

Kirk Merritt AP Images