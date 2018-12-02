Arkansas State (8-4) will face Nevada (7-5) in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl on Saturday, December 29th in Tucson, Arizona. This is the eight straight bowl game for the Red Wolves, and 16th all-time bowl game appearance.

Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson gave his thoughts on the upcoming game at Sunday’s press conference.

“We are excited about getting our opponent with a bowl game coming up,” said Anderson. “We had a good practice today. I thought the energy was really, really good. The kids are excited about where we are going and who we are playing as well. We’ve got recruiting to do, so it is a little bit of a crazy schedule over the next week and a half, but we did get a practice in today.”

“Nevada is a good football team, Anderson continued. “They play good ball, and their loses came against good people. It will be a big challenge for us.”

Anderson noted that he likes that his team will have some time to get a few guys healthy before the game.

“I like the fact with as beat up as we are that we are going to be able to get some guys healthy,” said Anderson. “It does present a challenge that we really haven’t been around in a long time. The bowl schedules have changed, and I know that since I’ve been around here they were dealing with a January game, and it just presents some different challenges. We will deal with it. It will let us get some guys healthy and they will get to go home for a little bit, and hopefully they will come back refreshed and ready to go.”

The Red Wolves didn’t finish the season how they were projected as the favorite to win the conference title. Injuries plagued the team, and Anderson noted it was an “up and down” year.

“Truly some ups and downs obviously,” said Anderson. “We were truly excited about how we played in the non-conference to come out of it 3-1. We’re frustrated with how the middle of the season went. A lot of it was kind of out of our hands with the injuries we dealt with, but also still feel like we were just a few plays away from a couple of wins there that would have gotten us into the championship game. We’re frustrated in that sense because even with the injuries we just feel like there were ways we could have found a way to get into it. There are some things we could have done better that I just feel like that is my responsibility. But, I’m also really, really proud of how the guys responded and how many young guys, walk-ons, and guys who were scout teamers when the season grew up and found ways to help our team down the stretch. They were playing good ball, and I know we were playing better football at the end of the season than we were at the beginning.”

Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and Arkansas State quarterback Justice Hansen noted that he is looking forward to the match up against Nevada, and is happy to have some time for the team to heal up.

“I’m looking forward to going to the bowl,” said Hansen. “I think it is a newer bowl, I have heard great things. I’ve never been to Arizona, so I am looking forward to that as well. After a long season I like it. One of the positive things about it is people have been able to get healthy. As the season wears on even if people aren’t playing they still get banged up, so it gives us an opportunity to get 100 percent healthy.”

Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year defensive end Ronheen Bingham said he is ready to get after another team.

“We are very excited to just be able to get after another team,” said Bingham. “We are looking forward to it, and when we heard the news about who we are playing we were very excited. It’s going to be a great experience."

The Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl will be played on December 29th with kickoff slated for 12:15 p.m. CST. The game is played at Arizona Stadium in Tucson and will be aired on CBS Sports Network.

BUY AN ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION AND GET $99 IN FREE RED WOLF GEAR