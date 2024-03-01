Arkansas State men’s basketball out-rebounded one of the nation’s top rebounding squads to earn its sixth straight win on Wednesday night, defeating Coastal Carolina 71-60 inside the HTC Center.

A-State (16-14, 11-6 SBC) out-boarded the Chanticleers (8-20, 5-12) 49-44 and earned 20 second-chance points on 14 offensive rebounds. The Red Wolves have now won eight of their last nine contests.

Izaiyah Nelson recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds, while Dyondre Dominguez added 14 off the bench. As a team, A-State shot 39.4 percent (28-71) from the field and scored 42 points in the paint.

The Red Wolves limited the Chanticleers to just 35.3 percent shooting as a team, despite four players scoring in double figures. Jacob Meyer led all players with 17 points and John Ojiako added a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

A-State answered an opening Chanticleer score with a 12-3 run to take a 12-6 lead on a dunk by Nelson, who scored 12 points in the opening 20 minutes. During that stretch, the Red Wolves made 7-of-8 shots before Coastal pulled within three on a jumper by Easley at the 8:36 mark.

The Red Wolves pushed their lead back out to 32-25 on a trey by Ford with under 5 minutes remaining, but the hosts moved back to within three with 2:58 left. Following a pair of Kylan Blackmon free throws, Nelson beat the buzzer with a second-chance layup to give A-State a 38-31 lead at intermission.

A Dominguez trey less than four minutes into the second half stretched A-State’s lead out to 13 and forced a Chanticleer timeout. After the Chanticleers pulled back within single digits on four straight points from Meyer, the Red Wolves hit four of their next five shots to stretch the lead back out to as high as 17, forcing another timeout on a breakway layup by Caleb Fields.

Coastal pulled within nine with 2:43 remaining, but the Scarlet and Black held the hosts without a field goal the rest of the way to earn the hard-fought road victory.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State concludes its regular season on Friday, traveling to league-leading Appalachian State. Tip-off against the Mountaineers from the Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, N.C., is slated for 5:30 p.m. CT.